Gasoline Price Falls for Sixth Straight Week as International Oil Prices Drop

Photo : YONHAP News

Domestic gasoline and diesel prices have fallen for six straight weeks as international oil prices slide.According to Opinet, the Korea National Oil Corporation's online tracker, the nationwide gasoline price in the third week of November was 1,686 won per liter, 34.1 won less than the previous week.This is the first time in about three months that the weekly price of gasoline has fallen into the 1,600 won range.The weekly diesel price was 1,634.3 won per liter, which is 27.1 won less than the previous week.International oil prices fell this week on the back of weakening U.S. economic indicators, rising U.S. oil reserves and improving geopolitical factors including news that negotiations are underway to release hostages taken by the Palestinian militant organization Hamas.A Korea National Oil Corporation official said the price of domestic oil products would continue to fall as international oil prices decline, with the price drop expected to grow larger.