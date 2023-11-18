Civil Service Portal Completely Restored

Photo : YONHAP News

The government's civil service portal "Government24" has been completely restored after a lengthy disruption following President Yoon Suk Yeol's orders to create a task force.The presidential office said the site was operating normally as of 9 a.m. Saturday and that all 1,327 services provided by the portal were functioning, potential lags notwithstanding.This follows Yoon's instructions on Friday from San Francisco, where he was attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit to convene a joint task force to discuss follow-up measures.Headed by Yun Oh-jun, the presidential secretary for cybersecurity, the task force included personnel from the Interior Ministry, National Intelligence Service, prosecutors, police, the Korea Internet Security Agency and private sector experts.A presidential official said the government would do all it could to minimize public inconvenience and throw all available experts into restoring the portal quickly.Authorities will also push for cooperation between government and private sector experts to determine the cause of the outage and prevent a recurrence.