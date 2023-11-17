Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

International

FM Park Meets with Malaysian, Indonesian Counterparts at APEC

Written: 2023-11-18 14:45:55Updated: 2023-11-18 14:52:39

FM Park Meets with Malaysian, Indonesian Counterparts at APEC

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his counterparts from Malaysia and Indonesia during the ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco, asking both countries for their interest and support for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.

According to the Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Park met with Malaysia's top diplomat Zambry Abdul Kadir on Tuesday local time. The two ministers highlighted brisk bilateral exchanges, including a meeting of the two foreign ministers in May and a bilateral summit in September, and agreed to deepen ties.

Park also asked his counterpart for Malaysia's cooperation in establishing a strategic partnership between Korea and ASEAN next year.

He also met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi on Saturday. The duo examined follow-up measures to Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Indonesia in September.

They touched on the leading role Korean companies have played in building Indonesia's electric car and battery ecosystem, one of Jakarta's central policy focuses.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >