FM Park Meets with Malaysian, Indonesian Counterparts at APEC

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Park Jin met with his counterparts from Malaysia and Indonesia during the ministerial meeting of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) in San Francisco, asking both countries for their interest and support for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo.According to the Foreign Ministry on Saturday, Park met with Malaysia's top diplomat Zambry Abdul Kadir on Tuesday local time. The two ministers highlighted brisk bilateral exchanges, including a meeting of the two foreign ministers in May and a bilateral summit in September, and agreed to deepen ties.Park also asked his counterpart for Malaysia's cooperation in establishing a strategic partnership between Korea and ASEAN next year.He also met with Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Lestari Priansari Marsudi on Saturday. The duo examined follow-up measures to Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol's state visit to Indonesia in September.They touched on the leading role Korean companies have played in building Indonesia's electric car and battery ecosystem, one of Jakarta's central policy focuses.