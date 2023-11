Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease (LSD) infections reached 103.This comes after the number of cases surpassed 100 on Friday, 27 days after the nation’s first case was reported on October 20.According to quarantine authorities, two new infections were reported in Imsil, North Jeolla Province and Buyeo in South Chungcheong, bringing the total to 103 cases as of 8 a.m. Saturday.It marks the first time the disease was reported in Imsil. Tests remain underway for three additional suspected cases.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as flies and mosquitoes, causing fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.