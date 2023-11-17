Court to Deliver Ruling for Samsung Chief Jan.26

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors are seeking a five-year prison sentence and a 500-million-won fine, or some 380-thousand U.S. dollars, for Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong with the court set to deliver a ruling on January 26.The prosecution requested the sentence during a final hearing on the case involving a merger of two Samsung affiliates and fraud at Samsung Biologics at the Seoul Central District Court on Friday in consideration of Lee’s denial, his decision-making authority and the accrual of actual profits.In September 2020, Lee and others were indicted over allegations that Samsung management intentionally lowered the value of group affiliate Samsung C&T while inflating that of another affiliate, Cheil Industries, ahead of the 2015 merger to help Lee's corporate ascension.They are also suspected of accounting fraud at a third affiliate, Samsung Biologics, to help the merger, which ultimately facilitated an overhaul of the group’s governance structure by Lee.Lee refuted the prosecutors' allegations that he intended to harm other shareholders while increasing his own shares, claiming during the hearing that the merger was part of a corporate strategy to enhance competitiveness of its affiliates.The plea for the sentence occurred over three years following the indictment of Lee and the Samsung executives in September 2020 regarding the case.