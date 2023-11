Photo : KBS News

The number of cattle farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease (LSD) infections reached 105.According to quarantine authorities, two new infections were reported in Cheongju, North Chungcheong Province, and Gochang, North Jeolla Province, on Saturday, bringing the total to 105 cases as of 8 a.m. Sunday.Currently, there are no suspected cases underway for testing.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as flies and mosquitoes, causing fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.