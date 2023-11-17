Yoon Returns from APEC, Set to Embark on Trip to UK, France

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol has returned home from a four-day trip to the United States after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in San Francisco.The presidential plane carrying Yoon and his entourage landed at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam at around 10:15 p.m. Saturday.At the APEC summit, Yoon called on member states to strengthen rules-based multilateral trading systems and restore resilient supply chains to deal with the increasing division of the global economy into blocs.He also called for a transition to clean energy to combat the climate crisis, urging states to adopt nuclear and hydrogen-based energy solutions and form a carbon-free alliance.Yoon held a separate bilateral summit with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of the event, as well as a tripartite summit with Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.He briefly conversed with Chinese President Xi Jinping, although a summit did not take place.Yoon also met with the leaders of Vietnam, Peru and Chile on the margins of the APEC summit to discuss bilateral cooperation and asked for their support for South Korea’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.Yoon is scheduled to depart again on Monday for a six-day visit to Britain and France.