WP: Israel, Hamas Reach Tentative Deal to Free Dozens of Hostages for 5-Day Ceasefire

Photo : YONHAP News

Israel, the United States and Hamas have reportedly agreed to a tentative deal that would free dozens of women and children held hostage in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a five-day ceasefire.Quoting multiple sources, the Washington Post reported on Saturday that the release could begin within the next several days and could lead to the first sustained pause in conflict in Gaza.Under the terms of the six-page agreement, all parties to the conflict would suspend combat operations for at least five days while 50 or more hostages are released in smaller batches every 24 hours.The cessation of fighting is also intended to allow a significant amount of humanitarian aid, including fuel, to enter the besieged territory.Israel and the United States have been negotiating with the Palestinian militant group Hamas through Qatar's mediation for the release of about 240 hostages that Hamas kidnapped to the Gaza Strip during a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.A spokesman for the Israeli Embassy in the United States refused to comment on Saturday on the hostage situation.Meanwhile, the White House denied the report, saying that Israel and Hamas have not yet reached a deal on a temporary ceasefire. It added the U.S. is continuing to work to get a deal between the two sides.