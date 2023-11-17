Menu Content

Gov't Working to Normalize Administrative Computer Network

Written: 2023-11-19 12:35:16Updated: 2023-11-19 15:07:47

Photo : YONHAP News

The government is making every effort to restore the Saeol administrative computer network, with the outage entering its third day on Sunday.

According to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, about 100 public officials and private experts are working to fix the problem at the National Information Resources Service (NIRS) in Daejeon, where servers and network equipment for the government's administrative computer network are located.

The recovery personnel replaced the network equipment that caused the disruption and conducted several inspections and tests.

The government reportedly carried out onsite inspections on Saturday at the community centers located in cities, counties and districts to check if the system failure reoccurred, and the test results were said to be positive.

The ministry plans to conduct the onsite inspections on Sunday as well.

Meanwhile, the government's one-stop civil service portal, Government24, is operating without any problems after resuming temporarily on Saturday. The portal came to a full stop on Friday due to a network malfunction of the NIRS, virtually halting the issuance of civil documents by public agencies.

The Saeol administrative network, used by public workers, went down on Friday morning, followed by a suspension of Government24.
