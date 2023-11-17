IMF Forecasts S. Korean Economy to Grow 2.1-2.3% between 2024 to 2028

Photo : KBS News

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) projected that South Korea’s economy would maintain growth of less than two percent over the next five years.According to the 2023 Article IV Consultation report for South Korea on Sunday, the IMF said that the country’s real gross domestic product rate is expected to rise to two-point-two percent next year from a projected one-point-four percent growth this year.The IMF predicted the South Korean economy will grow two-point-three percent in 2025, two-point-two percent each in 2026 and 2027, and two-point-one percent in 2028.The growth outlooks did not take into account China’s economic recovery.Meanwhile, the IMF forecast South Korea's potential output rate to reach two-point-one percent this year, two-point-two percent for both 2024 and 2025, and two-point-one percent for 2026 to 2028.Potential output refers to the highest level of production that an economy can achieve by mobilizing all factors of production, including labor, capital and resources, without generating inflationary pressures.