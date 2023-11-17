28 People Killed by Cold Waves in Past Three Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Fire authorities plan to seek wintertime rescue measures as 28 people have died due to cold waves in the past three years.The National Fire Agency said on Sunday that 12 people were killed due to cold waves in 2022, nine in 2021 and seven in 2020, with 15 of the 28 being people aged 70 and older.According to data by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety, the nation witnessed an annual average of 377 patients with illnesses from cold waves over the past five years, with an annual average of some 20-thousand cases of broken water meters.Accordingly, the fire agency announced on Sunday its plan to pursue emergency rescue measures in preparation for cold snaps and heavy snowfall.Fire authorities will first expand the 119 call reception desks in the situation rooms of provincial fire headquarters across the country and establish emergency work plans for times of extreme weather.The fire agency also plans to establish an emergency communication network with related organizations, such as local governments and police, to promptly share disaster information and identify areas with difficult access in advance.