Yoon to Embark on State Visit to UK

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will embark on a weeklong trip to Britain and France on Monday.The president will first visit the U.K. from Monday to Thursday for a state visit at the invitation of King Charles III, the first state guest invited by the king since his coronation this year, beginning the trip with a meeting with South Koreans residing in the country on Monday afternoon.On Tuesday, Yoon is scheduled to attend an official welcome ceremony, luncheon and dinner at Buckingham Palace. He will hold a summit with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday.The president will wrap up his visit to Britain on Thursday and fly to France for a three-day trip to make a final pitch for the country’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.With the final vote on the host city set for next Tuesday, Yoon plans to promote the bid in meetings with representatives of the Bureau International des Expositions, the event’s governing body, before returning home on Sunday.