Photo : YONHAP News

The interior ministry said on Sunday that the government's administrative computer network was fully restored after suffering from a major system failure two days prior.Vice interior minister Ko Ki-dong said in a press briefing that there are no problems now in issuing civil documents through the government’s one-stop civil service portal Government 24, and the two-day on-site inspection confirmed no issues and disruptions in the administrative system as well.The “Saeol” administrative network used by public workers went down on Friday morning, followed by a suspension of Government24, virtually halting the issuance of civil documents by public agencies.Offering a deep apology to the public for the disruptions, the vice minister vowed to keep monitoring the system to ensure that the resumed services become more stable and there is no inconvenience to the public from Monday.