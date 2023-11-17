Menu Content

Biden Refrains from Commenting on Hamas Hostage Negotiations

Written: 2023-11-20 09:33:31Updated: 2023-11-20 09:40:11

Photo : KBS News

U.S. President Joe Biden said on Sunday that he is not in a position to comment on negotiations with Hamas on the release of hostages.

Speaking to reporters after arriving at a military base in Virginia, Biden said that he wants to ensure the hostages are safely returned before addressing the issue.

The comment came a day after the Washington Post reported that Israel, the United States and Hamas have apparently agreed to a tentative deal that would free dozens of women and children held in the Gaza Strip in exchange for a five-day ceasefire.

Appearing on a TV program  on Sunday, White House Deputy National Security Advisor Jon Finer said that a deal between Israel and Hamas is closer than they have been to reaching a final agreement.

Israel and the United States have been negotiating with the Palestinian militant group Hamas for the release of about 240 hostages kidnapped by the group and kept in the Gaza Strip after a surprise attack on Israel on October 7.
