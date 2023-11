Photo : YONHAP News

The number of cattle farms with confirmed lumpy skin disease (LSD) infections has risen to 106.According to quarantine authorities, one new infection was reported in Goseong in Gangwon Province on Sunday, bringing the total to 106 cases as of 8 a.m. Monday, with no suspected cases currently undergoing testing.Following the nationwide vaccination of cattle for the disease, which was completed November 10, quarantine authorities are mainly culling only infected cows.However, authorities are still culling all cows at affected farms in Gochang in North Jeolla under judgment that the risk of transmission in the region remains high.LSD is a virus transmitted by blood-feeding insects, such as flies and mosquitoes, causing fever and skin nodules in infected cattle. It does not affect humans.