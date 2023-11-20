Yoon Departs for State Visit to UK, World Expo Campaign in France

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol departed on Monday morning for a seven-day trip to the United Kingdom and France.The presidential plane, which took off from Seoul Air Base at around 10:45 a.m., is scheduled to land in London on Monday, local time.During the state visit to the U.K. at the invitation of King Charles III, the president and First Lady Kim Keon-hee will attend an official welcoming ceremony, a royal luncheon and dinner on Tuesday.Yoon is scheduled to deliver a speech in English to the British Parliament on the two countries' cooperation and future relations the same day and hold a summit with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Wednesday to discuss cooperation in digitization, cyber security, nuclear power, the defense industry and semiconductors.On Thursday, the president will visit France to make a final pitch for Busan's bid to host the 2030 World Expo ahead of the final vote on the host city by the governing Bureau International des Expositions next Tuesday.