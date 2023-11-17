Locations Raided over Alleged Improprieties by Senior Prosecutor

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors raided a public golf course and a resort in their investigation into various allegations of impropriety by Lee Jung-seop, the second deputy chief at the Suwon District Prosecutors' Office.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office on Monday sent investigators to the golf course in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province and the resort in Chuncheon, Gangwon Province to secure evidence.At a parliamentary audit last month, main opposition Democratic Party(DP) Rep. Kim Eui-kyeom claimed that Lee attended a gathering of families hosted by an executive of a conglomerate he was investigating at the resort in December 2020.The senior prosecutor is also suspected of looking into criminal records of employees at the golf course run by his in-laws at the request of his brother-in-law, as well as helping other prosecutors make anonymous reservations at the course.The DP filed a complaint against Lee for alleged violations of the anti-graft law, claiming that it would be inappropriate for him to lead an ongoing investigation into a suspected illegal remittance to North Korea surrounding DP chief Lee Jae-myung.The Supreme Prosecutors' Office on Monday transferred Lee to the Daejeon district office, pledging to conduct the probe and inspection against him under strict guidelines.The DP, for its part, is seeking to table a motion to impeach the deputy chief prosecutor and others a second time after the first motion was withdrawn with the closure of a plenary session.