Photo : YONHAP News

The results of a hair analysis by the National Forensic Service showed that K-pop star G-Dragon came back negative for drugs.The Incheon Police Agency's drug crime investigation was informed of the test results for the star, whose real name is Kwon Ji-yong, but added that fingernail analysis results have not yet been released.The test results came after Kwon voluntarily appeared at the Incheon Nonhyeon Police Station earlier this month and tested negative after taking a rapid urine test, where he also consented to a full test using hair follicle and fingernail samples.The hair test can confirm drug use for up to a year, while a fingernail analysis can determine drug use within the last five to six months.