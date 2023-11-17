Seoul Metro's Union, Management to Resume Negotiations on Tues.

Photo : KBS News

Unionized workers of the Seoul subway system decided to resume negotiations with management on Tuesday, one day ahead of its planned second general strike.The move comes after the union of Seoul Metro, which operates subway Lines One through Eight and part of Line Nine, sent a request to management last week to reopen the talks.The sides remain at odds over management's plan to reduce its workforce by two-thousand-212 employees, or 13-point-five percent, by 2026 in a bid to overcome chronic deficits.In negotiations held on November 8, management offered to hire 660 more employees in the latter half of the year, more than the initial plan of 388.Unionized workers, however, have called for 868 new hires in the second half and have protested plans for management to outsource duties related to safety.The subway operator and the Seoul Metropolitan Government have vowed to sternly deal with illegal strikes in line with a zero-tolerance policy.