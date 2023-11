Photo : YONHAP News

Japan’s foreign minister, Yoko Kamikawa, is reportedly scheduled to visit South Korea this Saturday and Sunday to attend a meeting with her South Korean and Chinese counterparts.According to Japan's Kyodo News on Monday, approval for Kamikawa’s South Korea visit was granted by the rules committee of Japan’s House of Representatives.Seoul has been working to hold a meeting of the three nations’ foreign ministers around this Sunday in Busan, with Kamikawa revealing to reporters last Friday that final coordination for the gathering is under way.Once the meeting takes place, a summit of the three nation’s leaders is speculated to follow by the year’s end or early next year in line with diplomatic customs.The last time such a summit was held was in December 2019 in Chengdu, China.