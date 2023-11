Photo : YONHAP News

Japan has completed the third release of contaminated water from the crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant.The Tokyo Electric Power Company(TEPCO), the operator of the plant, said the release of some seven-thousand-800 tons of wastewater was completed on Monday since it began the discharge effort on November 2.The released amount is similar to the amount released in the first round that was carried out from August 24 to September 11 and to the amount discharged in the second round conducted from October 5 to 23.TECPCO, the Japanese government and Fukushima Prefecture said the level of tritium found in samples of sea water taken regularly since the release stood at permissible levels.With the latest release, roughly 23-thousand-400 tons of waste water have been discharged. The fourth release is set to be carried out early next year,