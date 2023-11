Photo : KBS News

Community service centers saw no major confusion on Monday, or the first day since the government's administrative computer networks were restored after having experienced a major system failure the past three days.A government countermeasures headquarters set up to address the issue said all services were up and running normally.To prevent recurrence of similar incidents, the government began operating three situation rooms from Monday.Last Friday, the “Saeol” administrative network used by public workers went down, followed by a suspension of the government’s one-stop civil service portal Government 24, virtually halting the issuance of civil documents by public agencies.Government24’s services resumed on Saturday while the Saeol system began operating normally from Sunday.The government has yet to determine the exact cause of the network failure.