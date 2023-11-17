Prosecution Discloses Names of 21 DP Lawmakers Allegedly Involved in Cash Envelope Scheme

Photo : YONHAP News

The prosecution disclosed on Monday the names of 21 main opposition Democratic Party(DP) lawmakers who are suspected to be linked to a cash bribery scheme in the 2021 election of former party chair Song Young-gil.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors’ Office revealed the list of names on Monday during a trial of DP-turned-independent lawmaker Youn Kwan-suk and former head of the Institute of Internal Auditors Korea Kang Rae-gu who have been charged with violating the Political Party Law.The prosecution disclosed the list when questioning Song’s former aide, Park Yong-soo, who appeared at Monday’s trial as a witness.Prosecutors were earlier found to have identified 19 DP lawmakers who allegedly pocketed cash envelopes. The named legislators all denied the allegations and had filed a complaint against the prosecution with the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.Also during Monday’s trial, Park said he had distributed on two occasions cash envelopes at the request of Kang or former DP deputy secretary general Lee Jung-geun.Park is suspected of delivering to Lee 20 envelopes each containing three million won in April 2021.Prosecutors believe Lee then gave the envelopes to Youn who then allegedly distributed a total of 60 million won to DP lawmakers the same month.