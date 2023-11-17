Pres. Yoon Arrives in Britain for State Visit

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol arrived in Britain on Monday for a four-day state visit.The presidential jet carrying Yoon, First Lady Kim Keon-hee and the presidential entourage landed at London Stansted Airport at 3:40 p.m. The first item on the itinerary: a dinner meeting with a group of Koreans residing in the European country.On the second day of the state visit on Tuesday, the president and first lady will be greeted by Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, and take a carriage with King Charles III to Buckingham Palace.President Yoon is also scheduled to deliver a speech before the British parliament on the future of the two countries' relationship and bilateral cooperation.On Wednesday, Yoon will hold a summit with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to discuss bilateral cooperation in the areas of digital technology, semiconductors, nuclear energy and the defense industry.Yoon is also scheduled to attend a South Korea-Britain business forum and meet with scientists during the trip.The president will wrap up his state trip on Thursday and fly to France for a diplomatic campaign for the country’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan.