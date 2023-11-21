Menu Content

N. Korea Notifies Japan of Satellite Launch between Wed., End of Nov.

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has reportedly notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite between Wednesday and the end of next Thursday.

According to Japan’s NHK and Kyodo news agencies on Tuesday, the Japan Coast Guard was notified of Pyongyang’s plan to designate three maritime danger zones for the launch.

Two of the zones are in waters off the North’s southwestern region while the third is in the Pacific Ocean east of the Philippines, all three of which are outside of Japan’s exclusive economic zone.

The Japan Coast Guard reportedly urged vessels to be on alert for any falling objects.

Under International Maritime Organization guidelines, member states are obligated to disclose in advance any plans for military drills or other activities that could pose a threat to vessels.

The notification appears to pertain to the North’s reattempt to launch what it claims is a military reconnaissance satellite after two failed attempts in May and August.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida instructed related government agencies to collect information about the plan and coordinate with the United States and South Korea to urge Pyongyang not to carry out the launch.
