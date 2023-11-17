US Expresses Concern over N. Korea-Russia Technology Transfer

Photo : KBS News

The U.S. Department of State has expressed concern over the possible transfer of technology between North Korea and Russia after Pyongyang notified Japan of its plan to launch a satellite.Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing on Monday that the U.S. has concerns about North Korea’s ballistic missile program and other military programs as well as Russia’s possible provision of technology to the North and the transfer of arms the other way.Miller said that those transfers violate multiple UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions, including those that Russia itself voted for, and the U.S. will continue to closely monitor developments and take appropriate action with its regional allies to track and respond to the regime’s destabilizing behavior.North Korea on Tuesday notified Japan's Coast Guard of a plan to launch a satellite between Wednesday and December 1.Regarding President Yoon Suk Yeol’s recent remarks that divergent interests among North Korea, Russia and China render alignment with Pyongyang and Moscow detrimental for Beijing, the spokesperson said that the U.S. is very clearly opposed to any exchange of technology and arms.