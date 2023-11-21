S. Korea, UK to Sign Accord Raising Ties to Global Strategic Partnership

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and Britain are set to adopt an agreement on bilateral cooperation on the occasion of President Yoon Suk Yeol’s state visit to the European country.Seoul’s presidential office said on Monday that the two sides will sign the Downing Street Accord, which will upgrade their current “broad and creative partnership” to a "global strategic partnership" and deepen joint efforts in diverse areas.The agreement will emphasize the two countries' unified stance on Korean Peninsula issues, including North Korea's nuclear program, while expressing their joint commitment to respond to global issues such as the war in Ukraine and the situation in the Indo-Pacific and the Middle East.To strengthen the rules-based order in the international community, the two nations will also officially agree to cooperate in multilateral meetings such as the UN Security Council, the Group of 20, and the Group of Seven.In addition, the two sides will sign a strategic partnership agreement to increase their capabilities to respond to cyber threats, as well as a letter of intent on a defense cooperation partnership and a memorandum of understanding(MOU) on joint arms exports.The two nations will also begin negotiations to improve the bilateral free trade agreement, which took effect in January 2021, and sign an MOU on semiconductor cooperation.They also plan to discuss economic and financial cooperation measures, as well as collaboration in the high-tech areas of artificial intelligence, nuclear power, space, and clean energy.