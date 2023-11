Photo : YONHAP News

Producer prices fell for the first time in four months in October due to a decline in the prices of agricultural and livestock products.The Bank of Korea said on Tuesday that the producer price index for all commodities and services dropped zero-point-one percent from a month earlier to stand at 121-point-59 in October.The index, a key barometer of future inflation, climbed for three straight months through September due to rising global oil prices. From a year ago, the index was up zero-point-eight percent.Prices of agricultural, forestry and fishery products dropped five-point-five percent on-month, while prices of industrial goods gained zero-point-one percent.Service industry prices increased zero-point-one percent, with transportation prices rising zero-point-five percent and prices in the foodservice and lodging industries climbing zero-point-three percent.