Yoon Touts S. Korea-UK Ties in Address to Koreans in Britain

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol touted the bilateral relationship between South Korea and Britain in an address to Koreans living in the European country as he pledged to further bolster the ties.In a speech at a compatriot dinner on Monday shortly after arriving for his four-day state visit, Yoon referred to the two nations as partners that share the universal values of freedom, human rights and the rule of law, as well as an economic community connected by a free trade market.The president said that the two countries will resume negotiations to revise the bilateral free trade agreement and further strengthen the foundation for cooperation in supply chains and trade while also establishing a new cooperation system in the security sector, including cyber security and the defense industry.He went on to say that they will also greatly expand the scope of joint efforts to the science and technology sectors, including artificial intelligence, nuclear energy, biotechnology, space, semiconductors and clean energy.Yoon conveyed appreciation for the Korean community’s contribution to enhancing the bilateral relationship, promising the government’s support through the Overseas Koreans Agency.