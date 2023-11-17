Mayors of Seoul, Goyang Discuss Prospects for Incorporation

Photo : YONHAP News

The mayors of Seoul and the Gyeonggi Province’s Goyang met on Tuesday to discuss the prospects of the satellite city’s incorporation into the capital.At the start of discussions, Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon called for the two sides to establish a joint research team for an objective and scientific analysis on the impact of the possible amalgamation, the outcome of which would then be released for public consensus.Oh also pledged to expand the teams formed with the other Gyeonggi cities of Gimpo and Guri to establish a combined unit.He said Seoul plans to carry out the necessary research and analysis in the long term, adding that the time has come to consider similar "Mega City" initiatives outside the capital area for balanced regional development.Emphasizing that "Mega City" initiatives are part of an international trend, Goyang Mayor Lee Dong-hwan said the country’s competitiveness is derived from the capital region’s global standing.Lee proposed forming a multilateral consultative body that includes the central government to discuss a reorganization of the capital region on an equitable basis for all municipalities rather than an “incorporation” into Seoul.