Photo : YONHAP News

Prime Minister Han Duck-soo ordered ministries to put forth preventive measures and to check up on predictable risks in the wake of a major system failure suffered by the government’s administrative computer network.Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Han said the public experienced inconveniences and confusion due to the failure last Friday, calling for an investigation into the fundamental cause, preventive steps, and measures to avoid any administrative inconveniences.The prime minister urged officials to continuously check for and manage risk factors in order to promptly respond to and minimize damage during times of emergency.Han reiterated a call for the Cabinet to look after public livelihoods and to better communicate with the people on the street, stressing the importance of hands-on administration in devising and enforcing policies after field visits.