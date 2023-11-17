LSD Transmission Slowing as Nationwide Tally Comes to 107

Photo : YONHAP News

The transmission of lumpy skin disease(LSD) among the nation's cattle is slowing down.According to the Central Disaster Management Headquarters on Tuesday, six cases have been confirmed since last Thursday, the fifth week since the outbreak began, as the weekly number of detections continued to drop from 47 in the first seven days.Out of 151 suspected cases, 107 had tested positive as of 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the latest confirmed case reported from a cattle farm in Yecheon, North Gyeongsang Province.Following a nationwide vaccination campaign, only cattle that have tested positive are culled, while weekly tests are conducted for those that tested negative at affected farms that are also under movement restrictions.Complete culling of a herd with a positive detection is only ordered for the North Jeolla county of Gochang, which is assessed to be at high risk for the disease.LSD is a virus that is transmitted by blood-feeding insects, including flies and mosquitoes, that does not affect humans and causes fever and skin nodules, with a fatality rate below ten percent.