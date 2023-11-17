Hearing Report Unlikely as Parties Clash over JCS Chief Nominee

Photo : YONHAP News

A parliamentary confirmation hearing report for Joint Chiefs of Staff chairman nominee Kim Myung-soo is unlikely to be adopted amid a partisan clash over his eligibility.According to political sources on Tuesday, the parties have yet to agree on an additional consultation after members of the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) walked out of Kim's confirmation hearing last Wednesday, a week before the legal deadline for the report.The main opposition has called for a withdrawal by either the nominee or President Yoon Suk Yeol over allegations that Kim had traded stocks and played golf during and following North Korea's missile provocation.His daughter is also alleged to have been involved in school violence while attending a middle school eleven years ago.Emphasizing that the nominee is an expert in military operations and strategy, the ruling People Power Party has argued that he merely played golf on his days off and sold off all his stocks.Should the parties fail to adopt the hearing report by Wednesday, the president, by law, could request the National Assembly to send the report within ten days, after which Yoon can unilaterally appoint Kim without parliamentary consent.