S. Korea Strongly Condemns N. Korea's Intent to Launch Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea strongly condemned North Korea's notification of its intent to launch a satellite between Wednesday and the end of next Thursday as a clear violation of a UN Security Council(UNSC) resolution.An official from Seoul's unification ministry told reporters on Tuesday that Pyongyang's so-called "military reconnaissance satellite" launch is an illegal act that goes against the UNSC's ban on missile launches by the regime using ballistic missile technology.The official noted that the North had conducted three previous launches on the first day of its pre-announced window, including two failed satellite launches in May and in August.Such a pattern suggests a strong probability that the regime will proceed with its third satellite attempt on Wednesday or Thursday, depending on weather conditions.Asked whether the launch would prompt Seoul to partially suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement aimed at diffusing cross-border tensions, the official said a comprehensive review of necessary steps will be conducted while monitoring Pyongyang's movements.Japanese media outlets, including NHK, earlier reported that North Korea had notified the Japan Coast Guard of a plan to designate three maritime danger zones for the launch, all of which are outside of Japan's exclusive economic zone.