US Aircraft Carrier Arrives ahead of N. Korea's Planned Satellite Launch

Written: 2023-11-21 13:39:03Updated: 2023-11-21 15:37:58

Photo : YONHAP News

Amid heightened tensions surrounding North Korea's nuclear and missile threats, the U.S. Navy’s USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier arrived in the southeastern city of Busan on Tuesday.

According to the South Korean Navy, the nuclear-powered vessel of Carrier Strike Group One entered waters off the port of Busan as part of the allies' reinforcement of their combined defense posture.

The latest visit comes after Washington pledged to expand the deployment of its strategic assets to the Korean Peninsula in the wake of Pyongyang's security threats during summit talks between President Yoon Suk Yeol and U.S. President Joe Biden in April.

The Carl Vinson is the third U.S. aircraft carrier to visit the country this year, following the arrival of the USS Nimitz in March and the USS Ronald Reagan in October.

An official from the South Korean military told reporters on Monday that while the arrival of the USS Carl Vinson is not directly linked to Pyongyang’s planned military spy satellite launch, it could take part in Seoul's response steps upon such a development.

The North earlier notified Japan of a plan to launch the satellite between Wednesday and the end of next Thursday.
