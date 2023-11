Photo : YONHAP News

Medical schools across the nation have requested that the admissions quota be increased by a maximum of two-thousand-847 in 2025.In a briefing on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced the results of a survey conducted on 40 medical schools nationwide that found schools favor an approximately 70- to 93-percent hike over the current cap of three-thousand-58 students.The survey showed that the desire for an increased limit was unanimous, with the amount ranging from a minimum of two-thousand-151 and a maximum of two-thousand-847.The survey also showed that medical schools across the country want a gradual increase in each year after 2025, with a maximum of three-thousand-953 students by 2030.