Korea Customs: Kimchi Exported to Record 93 Countries This Year

Photo : Getty Images Bank

South Korea exported kimchi to more than 90 countries for the first time ever this year amid growing popularity of the Korean staple dish.According to the Korea Customs Service on Tuesday, the country exported kimchi to a total of 93 countries between January and October of this year, 32 more than ten years ago.The latest figure broke the previous record of 89 posted in 2021 when demand for kimchi surged amid the COVID-19 pandemic.Kimchi exports between January and October climbed ten-point-one percent on-year to roughly 130 million U.S. dollars, a trend that will surpass the previous record set in 2021 should it continue through the end of the year.The export volume of kimchi during the ten-month period reached around 37-thousand tons as it rose seven-point-two percent from the same period last year, and is also on track to break the previous record posted in 2021 if such growth continues.The customs agency found that the number one export destination for kimchi was Japan, followed by the U.S., the Netherlands, Britain, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Australia.