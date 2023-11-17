Doctors Association Warns Gov't against Increasing Med School Quota

Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Medical Association(KMA) is warning the government against increasing medical student quota.The doctors' group held an emergency news conference on Tuesday after the government released the result of its survey, which found that the nation's 40 medical schools want to increase the combined total of their students to up to two-thousand-847 for the 2025 academic year.KMA president Lee Pil-soo said that the survey was conducted unfairly only to support the government's plan to increase medical student quota.Lee said that the KMA will not hesitate to launch a general strike if the government pushes ahead with the quota increase plan.In a briefing earkier on Tuesday, the Ministry of Health and Welfare announced the results of a survey conducted on 40 medical schools nationwide that found schools favor an approximately 70- to 93-percent hike over the current cap of three-thousand-58 students.