China Says US Holds Key Regarding N. Korea's Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

With North Korea's spy satellite launch imminent, China said on Tuesday that the U.S. holds the key to resolve the issue.Asked by KBS at a regular press briefing whether the launch would be a violation of UN Security Council resolutions, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said that Beijing is keeping a close eye on related reports together with the deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier and strategic bombers to South Korea.Mao said Beijing believes that leaving Korean Peninsula affairs to remain in a stalemate does not serve the interests of related parties.She said China calls on all related parties to squarely face the problems at hand, halt confrontation and pressure, and pursue political solutions through substantial action to safeguard peace and stability on the peninsula.Asked about China’s role in addressing North Korea issues, Mao said China is not the main conflict party, stressing that the U.S. holds the key in resolving such issues.The North earlier notified Japan of a plan to launch the satellite between Wednesday and the end of this month. Hours after the notification, the U.S.’ nuclear-powered USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier arrived at a naval base in the southeastern city of Busan.