Photo : YONHAP News

Unionized workers of Seoul Metro have withdrawn their plan for a general strike, just a day ahead of the walkout.Labor and management of the Seoul subway operator reached an accord Tuesday night, temporarily ending their dispute over management's plan to reduce its workforce by 13-point-five percent by 2026.The two sides agreed that Seoul Metro will hire 660 new employees this year, after which further labor negotiations will continue over the downsizing plan.Seoul Metro operates subway Lines One through Eight and part of Line Nine.The biggest of Seoul Metro's three labor unions, which is affiliated with the militant umbrella Korean Confederation of Trade Unions, had threatened to launch an indefinite general strike on Wednesday in protest against the company's downsizing plans.