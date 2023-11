Photo : YONHAP News

On the second day of his state visit to Britain on Tuesday, President Yoon Suk Yeol received a grand welcome from King Charles III.The king held an official welcoming ceremony for President Yoon, which began with an inspection of the British honor guard at Horse Guards Parade about one kilometer from Buckingham Palace.President Yoon then traveled with King Charles III in a gold inlaid carriage drawn by four horses to Buckingham Palace as a 41-gun salute rang out, with First Lady Kim Keon-hee joining Queen Camilla in a separate carriage.Following a royal luncheon with the royal family among some 50 guests in attendance, Yoon will deliver an address to the British parliament, with a summit with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak scheduled for Wednesday.