N. Korea Claims Successful Launch of First Spy Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea has claimed its first deployment of a spy satellite into orbit as it vowed to conduct more launches in the near future.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Wednesday, the National Aerospace Technology Administration fired the Malligyong-1 satellite on a Chollima-1 rocket from the Sohae satellite launching site in North Pyongan Province at 10:42 p.m. Tuesday.The report came about three hours after the launch.The KCNA said that the carrier rocket flew normally along a preset flight trajectory and accurately put the reconnaissance satellite into orbit at 10:54 p.m., 705 seconds after liftoff.The report added that the satellite launch was a legitimate right of the North to strengthen self-defensive capabilities.Regime leader Kim Jong-un reportedly observed the launch at the site and congratulated officials, scientists and technicians involved in the preparations.The National Aerospace Technology Administration will reportedly submit a plan to the Workers’ Party on the deployment of several additional spy satellites in a short span of time.