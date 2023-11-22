Cabinet Partially Scraps 2018 Inter-Korean Military Accord after N. Korea’s Satellite Launch

Photo : YONHAP News

The Cabinet has approved a motion to partially suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military accord in response to North Korea's latest launch of a military spy satellite.The approval was made in an extraordinary Cabinet meeting presided over by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo in Seoul on Wednesday.In his opening remarks, Han said part of the agreement will be suspended until mutual trust between the two Koreas is restored, adding that adherence to the deal’s restrictions on military intelligence and surveillance activities in border areas significantly compromises South Korea’s defense readiness.He said that the government has reached the conclusion that the restrictions could result in a situation that imperils the lives and safety of the people.The prime minister said that with the partial suspension, reconnaissance and surveillance activities against the North around the Military Demarcation Line will immediately resume, greatly strengthening the South Korean military's readiness posture and ability to identify targets in North Korea.Han said that the move is a necessary measure for national security and a minimum defensive measure.The approval came after the National Security Council decided to pursue a partial suspension of the military agreement in an emergency meeting convened remotely by President Yoon Suk Yeol after the launch was detected.