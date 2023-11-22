US Condemns N. Korean Spy Satellite

Photo : YONHAP News

The United States has strongly condemned North Korea's latest launch of what it claims to be a space launch vehicle.The White House National Security Council said in a statement on Tuesday that it strongly condemns North Korea for its launch of a space launch vehicle using ballistic missile technology as a "brazen" violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions.The NSC said that the launch involving technologies that are directly related to the North’s intercontinental ballistic missile program raises tensions and risks destabilizing the security situation in the region and beyond.The statement said that President Joe Biden and his national security team are assessing the situation in close coordination with allies and partners.Urging all countries to condemn this launch and call on Pyongyang to come to the table for serious negotiations, the NSC stressed that the door to diplomacy has not been closed and Pyongyang must cease its provocative actions and instead choose engagement.