Yoon, King Charles III Highlight Bilateral Relations at State Banquet

Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol referred to the United Kingdom and South Korea as “blood allies” that fought to protect freedom during his state visit on an invitation from King Charles III.Speaking at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Yoon cited the participation of over 81-thousand British troops in the Korean War as evidence that there is nothing that can stop the two nations from paving the way toward the future together.The president credited the noble sacrifices of British soldiers for allowing South Korea to grow as a politically free, economically prosperous, and culturally flourishing country.Calling the host nation the birthplace of industrialization and a country of great cultural and scientific accomplishments through Shakespeare and Newton, Yoon said South Korea has also developed into an IT powerhouse and digital innovator.The president went on to discuss expanded cultural exchanges between the two countries as he referred to the Harry Potter books by British author J.K. Rowling and a musical collaboration between K-pop group BTS and British rock band Coldplay.Earlier, King Charles III welcomed Yoon and First Lady Kim Keon-hee in Korean, before saying that the South Korean people have achieved a miracle in overcoming the tragic situation following the war.He cited a line from works by South Korean poet Yun Dong-ju, adding that the late poet had likely anticipated his country's preservation of its sense of self amid change before liberation from Japan's colonial rule.Yoon quoted Shakespeare in response before proposing a toast, saying, "To me, fair friend, the United Kingdom, you never can be old."Over 170 people were in attendance, including the prince and princess of Wales, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife, Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong and K-pop group Blackpink.