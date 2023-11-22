S. Korea to Partially Suspend 2018 Inter-Korean Deal Starting 3 PM

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea will partially suspend the 2018 inter-Korean military agreement and restore air surveillance and reconnaissance activities at 3 p.m. Wednesday in response to North Korea's military spy satellite launch earlier in the day.At a press briefing, deputy minister for defense policy Heo Tae-keun said Article One Clause Three of the deal will no longer be observed as the military reverts to air monitoring and intelligence-gathering along the Military Demarcation Line.The official added that defense minister Shin Won-sik presided over a meeting with key military commanders at 3 a.m. to check up on the military's readiness posture and enforcement following the deal's suspension, before Cabinet approved the decision by the National Security Council Wednesday morning.Heo said Pyongyang’s latest launch is another display of the regime's lack of intent to abide by the 2018 agreement with yet another intentional provocation in a series of violations.He said Seoul's decision is a necessary minimal defensive step to protect the lives and safety of the South Korean people from the North's nuclear and missile threats and provocations, a corresponding measure to the latest provocation.The official warned the military will immediately, strongly punish Pyongyang to the end for any additional provocation based on a firm combined defense posture with Washington.