Israel, Hamas Agree on 4-Day Ceasefire for Release of Hostages

Israel and Hamas have reached an agreement on a four-day ceasefire in exchange for “at least” 50 hostages out of 240 in the militant group’s custody.According to The Associated Press on Wednesday, Israel's Cabinet approved the U.S. and Qatar-brokered temporary ceasefire that would bring a halt to the ongoing war for the first time since it was sparked by Hamas' surprise attacks on October 7.The deal calls for Hamas to release roughly 12 hostages each day, mostly women and children, upon the start of the pause, which was not specified but could be as early as Thursday, with an extra day added for every ten additional hostages released.While media reports said Israel has agreed to release some 150 Palestinian prisoners and allow additional humanitarian aid into Gaza, the Israeli government’s announcement of the deal did not include such stipulations.Hamas issued a statement confirming the negotiation, saying Israel has agreed to release 150 imprisoned Palestinian women and children in return for the release of around 50 hostages.Ahead of a vote by the Cabinet, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the war against Hamas will resume after the truce expires and that his country will continue until it achieves all its goals.However, pressure both domestically and internationally in favor of a continued ceasefire is expected to gain momentum.