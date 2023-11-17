Gov't to Ease Regulations Concerning Public Livelihoods

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has announced that a slate of regulations pertaining to public livelihoods will be lifted in a bid to revitalize the local economy and reduce daily inconveniences.Presiding over a ministerial meeting to check up on state affairs on Wednesday, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said the government will promptly handle 167 regulations that were selected through an open dialogue with the general public.The prime minister ordered ministers to actively promote the improvements and swiftly implement administrative and legislative steps.Some of the deregulations include allowing online platforms to sell contact lenses that have, until now, only been available at optical stores, as well as permitting restaurants to hire foreigners to mitigate the workforce shortage.The prime minister also pledged to develop a system to find marginalized vulnerable groups ahead of the winter season and provide necessary state support to overcome the cold weather.