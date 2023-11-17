Menu Content

UN Chief: N. Korea’s Spy Satellite Launch Violates UNSC Resolutions

Written: 2023-11-22 14:03:35Updated: 2023-11-22 14:57:51

Photo : YONHAP News

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres condemned North Korea’s launch of a spy satellite as a violation of UN Security Council(UNSC) resolutions.

According to UN deputy spokesperson Farhan Haq, the UN chief strongly condemned the launch “of yet another military satellite using ballistic missile technology by the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.”

The spokesperson further relayed the UN chief's remarks, calling on the North to fully comply with its international obligations in accordance with all UNSC resolutions and return to unconditional dialogue to achieve complete and verifiable denuclearization and sustainable peace on the Korean Peninsula.

The United States also condemned the North’s successful launch of its military reconnaissance satellite and emphasized its firm commitment to the defense of South Korea.

North Korea announced earlier on Wednesday that it successfully launched the Chollima-1 space rocket carrying the Malligyong-1 satellite into orbit the night before.
