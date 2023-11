Photo : YONHAP News

The main opposition Democratic Party(DP) has decided to take disciplinary action against former DP lawmaker Choe Kang-wook for making a misogynistic comment.DP spokesperson Park Sung-joon on Wednesday announced that Choe’s party membership will be suspended for six months as a demonstration of the party’s acknowledgement that the use of such inappropriate language is a grave issue requiring a strong response.On Sunday, during a book release event for lawmaker Min Hyung-bae, Choe came under fire after using the word “amkeot”, which is used to refer to female animals, in comparing the Yoon Suk Yeol administration to the setting in George Orwell’s novel “Animal Farm”.The former lawmaker was hit with the disciplinary action despite his insistence that he did not intend to demean women.